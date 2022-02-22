Kevin Ellis leaves Comets in midseason

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Kansas City native and former Sporting Kansas City starter Kevin Ellis informed the Kansas City Comets over the weekend that he is leaving the Major Arena Soccer League team.

He sent player/coach Leo Gibson an email informing him that he would no longer be a part of the 10-2-1 team that is leading the MASL’s Central Division with 10 regular season games remaining.

"I did receive an email from Kevin," Gibson said Monday afternoon, "and I sent him a note that we are going to miss him and that we wish him and his family the best."

Ellis played parts of four seasons for the Comets. He recorded 40 goals and 17 assists in 41 games, including the postseason and preseason Central Cup tournaments. This season, Ellis had seven goals and an assist in the seven regular season games in which he appeared. He had 36 goals and 11 assists in 34 regular season games with the Comets since the 2018-19 season.

Gibson said Ellis spoke of the wear and tear his body was taking in his text to him. Gibson also said Ellis also spoke of his inability to give the team his "100 percent best effort."

“The Comets are definitely a much better team with Kevin Ellis on it, but if he feels that he can no longer mentally or physically muster the effort needed to contribute to the team, then we certainly wish him well,” Comets managing partner Brian Budzinski said. “It’s unfortunate that Kevin has decided to make this decision mid-season while the team is in first place and poised for what we believe will be a tremendous postseason run.”

Ellis came up through the Sporting Kansas City Academy ranks and was called up to the top club in 2011, making his Major League Soccer debut in 2013. His most productive MLS season was 2015, when he started 26 of his 27 appearances.

Ellis appeared in a total of 90 games over his eight-year MLS career, spending seven seasons with Sporting Kansas City, then splitting time with the Chicago Fire and D.C. United during the 2018 campaign.