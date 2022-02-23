Former Sporting KC, Swope Park Rangers defender Christian Duke signs with Kansas City Comets

The Examiner staff

To help make up for the recent loss of some players, the Kansas City Comets added a defender with a familiar name Wednesday.

Christian Duke, the son of former Kansas City Comets and Kansas City Attack star Chris Duke, signed a one-year contract with the Comets, the Major Arena Soccer League team announced Wednesday.

Star forward Kevin Ellis told the club that he was stepping away from the team over the weekend. That followed on the heels of defenders Kyle McLagan and Matt Lewis leaving to play in outdoor leagues and losing midfielder Henry Ramirez to a season-ending ACL tear.

“We couldn’t be more excited to add a player of Christian’s caliber to the club,” said Brian Budzinski, Comets managing partner. “His resume speaks for itself and will be a welcome addition to the Comets’ backline.”

Duke, an Overland Park native, was taken 14th overall by Sporting Kansas City in the first round of the 2013 Major League Soccer Supplemental Draft out of the University of San Diego, the same school his father played for. He was loaned that year to Orlando City SC, Sporting’s USL affiliate at the time.

In 2014, Duke began the season with Sporting but was loaned to OKC Energy FC in March and played for that club through the 2015 season. He played for Sporting’s USL affiliate, the Swope Park Rangers, in 2016 and 2017, starting 63 of a possible 64 matches. He played for Orange County SC in 2018 and 2019 before joining Sporting KC II (formerly the Swope Park Rangers) in 2020 and started in 10 of his 12 appearances.

“I am beyond excited to be joining a championship caliber team and hope to provide anything I can to help this team win the league,” said Duke, who will wear No. 20, the same number his father wore from 1989 to 1991 with the Comets and with the Attack in 1992. “I remember as a kid, watching my dad wear this same jersey, so to get an opportunity to follow in his footsteps and play for this great historic club is a privilege. I can’t wait to get to work. Thank you to Coach (Leo) Gibson and the staff for making this possible.”

Game not made up

MASL announced that the Dec. 19 game between the Comets and the Baltimore Blast that was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols will not be made up.

The league announced that games not able to be played or rescheduled because COVID-19 issues will result in a “Did Not Play” or “DNP” designation and that each team would be awarded a point in the standings.

“While we don’t agree with the decision, we still respect the Office of the Commissioners handling of this matter,” Budzinski said in an official statement from the Comets. “We have important goals for the rest of this season and as a club look forward to moving past this situation.”

The rule will also be applied to a scheduled Dec. 18 game between Baltimore and Milwaukee.

With the point, the Comets now lead the MASL Central Division with a 10-2-1 record and 32 points, nine more than second-place Dallas (8-7-0, 23) and 13 more than Milwaukee (6-7-1, 19).

The Comets return to action with a trip to California this weekend, facing the San Diego Sockers on Friday and the Ontario Fury on Sunday. They return home to Cable Dahmer Arena on March 4 against second-place Dallas.