Lack of penalty kill kills Mavericks' chances at win

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Kansas City forward Darik Angeli was hoping the Mavericks could come away with six points this weekend against the first-place Utah Grizzlies.

Thanks to several penalties, that won’t be possible.

The Mavericks were simply overpowered by Utah at the Cable Dahmer Arena Friday night as the Grizzlies scored four power-play goals in a 4-2 win that kept Kansas City in last place in the ECHL’s Mountain Division.

The 23-25-2-1 Mavericks have 49 points and are in seventh place in the division while first-place Utah improved to 31-17-2-1 (65 points) to maintain its stranglehold on the lead.

"We wanted to come out of this series with six points," said Angeli, who assisted on Mike Lee's wraparound goal at 18:50 of the second period, "and now, our goal has to be to come away with four points. We needed a win tonight, and we didn't get it. That will just make us more determined tomorrow night."

Friday’s game was the first of a three-game set at Cable Dahmer Arena, with games on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

The Mavericks' penalty kill was non-existent Friday night as Utah scored on a 5-on-3 opportunity at 2:31 of the first period. Luka Burzan scored to give the Grizzlies a quick advantage.

"We never got into any kind of rhythm tonight, offensively or defensively," Mavericks coach Tad O'Had said. "Penalties were a big reason for that, and that's something we have to address. You are not going to win many games when you give up four power-play goals – and they make an even bigger impact when each of their goals came against our PK (penalty kill) unit."

Miles Gerndron scored the Grizzlies' second power play goal at the 14:27 mark of the first period. Charle-Edouard D'Astous made it 3-0 with the third power-play goal at the 14:25 mark of the second period.

Lee scored off assists from Angeli and Jesse Mychan with 1:10 left in the second to make it 3-1 going into the third period.

Nick Henry made it a 4-1 game midway through the third period on – you guessed it – the fourth power-play goal of the game.

"We can't give up four power-play goals in a game," said Angeli, who played in his 400th professional game. "This is disappointing. We had a great crowd tonight and we didn't give them much to cheer about. The only thing good about a night like this is that we get to play them again in less than 24 hours."

Loren Ulett closed out the scoring with a goal with just 22 seconds left. The Mavericks outshot the Grizzlies 15-4 in the final period and 33-28 for the game despite a 17-8 disadvantage in the first.

"I believe that 5-on-5, we're as good as they are – maybe even a little better," O'Had said, "but we have to improve on our special teams. We didn't score a power-play goal and gave up four."

The Mavericks had nine power play opportunities but failed to score on any. Utah was 4 of 7.