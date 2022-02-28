Kansas City Comets drop both games on California road trip

The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Comets still have the lead in the Major Arena Soccer League’s Central Division, but the race got a little tighter with an 0-2 trip to California over the weekend. 

The Comets squandered an early 4-2 lead in an 8-5 loss to the Ontario Fury Sunday after falling 8-3 to the San Diego Sockers on Friday night. 

The losses leave the Comets with a 10-4-1 record and 32 points. They still lead second-place Dallas (8-7-1, 24 points) in the Central heading into Friday’s key 7 p.m. home game against the Sidekicks at Cable Dahmer Arena. 

Robert Palmer led Ontario’s comeback against his former team, scoring two goals to earn first-star honors in Sunday’s win. 

Adam James and Rian Marques scored first-quarter goals for a 2-0 Comets lead. After Juan Topete and Franck Tayou tied it early in the second, Ray Lee scored a power play goal off an assist from John Sosa at the 4:14 mark of the second and Ali Sodal scored an unassisted goal just 1:22 later to put Kansas City ahead 4-2. 

Jorge Deleon sandwiched a pair of goals around Palmer’s tying goal to put the Fury ahead 5-4. Three more unanswered goals capped by Palmer’s second goal – an empty-netter – put Ontario in command at 8-4. 

Ignacio Flores scored with 41 seconds left but it wasn’t enough. Ontario outshot the Comets 42-28. 

In Friday’s loss to San Diego, the Comets jumped to a 2-1 lead but surrendered seven unanswered goals in the 8-3 loss. 

Lucas Sousa scored on a pass from Marques at the 5:18 mark of the first quarter to put the Comets ahead San Diego 1-0. 

After Tavoy Morgan tied it at 1:09 of the second, Marques scored a power play goal on an assist from Sousa for a 2-1 Kansas City lead. 

But Brando Escoto scored the first of his four goals to tie it with 1:36 left in the first half. The Sockers then dominated the third and fourth quarters. 

Marques added a second goal with 1:26 left. 