Greenfield blanks first-place Utah as Mavericks give coach a birthday present with two needed wins

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Tad O'Had didn't have much chance to celebrate his 41st birthday.

That's because the Kansas City Mavericks head coach and general manager was too busy leading his team to back-to-back victories over the Utah Grizzlies, the first-place team in the ECHL’s Mountain Division.

"My birthday was Saturday but I didn't have time to celebrate," O'Had said with a laugh. "We were too busy preparing for these two big wins."

With the two victories, O'Had's Mavericks improved to 25-25-2-1 and vaulted from seventh place in the division to a fourth-place tie with Tulsa and Wichita, as each team has 53 points. However, the Oilers have a winning 25-23-1-2 record so they are percentage points ahead of Kansas City for the fourth and final playoff spot in the division. The four top teams advance to postseason play. Wichita is 23-23-7-0.

After falling 4-2 to Utah in the first of the three-game set, Kansas City edged the Grizzlies 5-4 Saturday night behind Ben Johnson's game-winning goal at 5:59 of the third period. Anthony DeLuca, Loren Ulett, Ryan Olsen and Marcus Crawford all scored for the Mavericks in the Saturday night win.

Matt Greenfield then stopped all 39 shots he faced in a 2-0 win Sunday afternoon in a defensive battle. Mike Lee scored at 14:37 of the first period and Olsen collected an empty-net goal with 56 seconds remaining to help Kansas City even its record.

"Every game we play the rest of the season is basically a must-win situation," O'Had said Sunday afternoon, "because if we keep winning, we can control our own destiny.

"We played three home games against the Grizzlies, and after that tough loss Friday night, we made some adjustments, got better work from our special teams (all four Grizzlies goals Friday were on power plays) and found a way to get four huge points.

"Now, we have to put this weekend in the rearview mirror because we have another big game at home Tuesday when Wichita, another division opponent, comes to our place and we need to get another win and two more points."

Greenfield just missed a shutout two weeks ago in a 5-1 win over Idaho, which made Sunday's shutout even sweeter.

"This shutout is nice," Greenfield said. "Some of the boys came up and told me they were working hard to help me get this one."

Idaho scored at 16:43 of the third period to keep Greenfield from blanking the Steelheads.

"All I care about is winning, and getting two big wins this weekend is huge,” he said after stonewalling the Grizzlies (31-19-2-1). We found a way to win two games against one of the best teams in the league, and now we have to keep winning."

Lee, a high-scoring defenseman, scored on a long shot thanks to the play of a teammate.

"I don't get that goal without Ullie," Lee said, referring to Ulett, who screened Utah goalie Peyton Jones on the goal. "If he doesn't screen their goalie, I don't have a chance to score. But that's how we're playing now. We're more and more confident every game.

"You can see the confidence in the locker room, at practice and in our games. We have a lot of new guys on the team, including me, and we're playing together like we've been here all season. And it's fun to be a part of."

In Saturday’s win, Olsen and Crawford scored in the second period to give the Mavericks a 4-3 lead entering the third.

Mile Gendron scored just 48 seconds into the third period to tie it, but Johnson scored off assists from Darik Angeli and Crawford at 5:59 for what proved to be the game-winner.

Daniil Chechelev, back from a stint with American Hockey League affiliate Stockton, stopped 22 of 26 shots. Including the final seven to preserve the win.