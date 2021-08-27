What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

Friday’s Television 

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (Comcast 740) 

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, 10 a.m., GOLF (27) 

• Tennis: U.S. Open Qualifying, 10 a.m., ESPN News (102) 

• Golf: Champions Tour Ally Challenge, noon, GOLF (27) 

• College field hockey: Connecticut at Northwestern, noon, BTN (255) 

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740) 

• Tennis: WTA Cleveland/WTA Chicago semifinals, 1 p.m., Tennis (277) 

• Golf: PGA BMW Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27) 

• Tennis: ATP Winston-Salem/WTA Cleveland semifinals, 5 p.m., Tennis (277) 

• MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC, 5:30 p.m., ESPN (13) 

• High school football: Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.), 6 p.m., ESPNU (269) 

• CFL: Hamilton at Montreal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN News (102) 

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46) 

• NFL Preseason: Minnesota at Chiefs, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8), NFL (180) 

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., MLBN (272) 

• WNBA: Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274) 

• MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13) 

• College volleyball: Baylor vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU (269) 

• MMA: PFL featherweight and light heavyweight playoffs, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29) 

• Soccer: Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1 (43) 

• MLB: Royals at Seattle, 9 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48) 

• WNBA: Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m., NBATV (273) 

• Golf: Omega European Masters (taped), 11 p.m., GOLF (27) 

• Paralympics: Basketball, rugby, 11 p.m., NBCSN (46) 

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney, midnight (Saturday), FS2 (740) 

• Paralympics: Basketball, goalball, 2 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN (46) 

• Golf: Women’s Curtis Cup, 3:45 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF (27) 

Friday’s Radio/Audio 

• High school football: Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m., KCMO-FM (Jack-FM) (102.5 FM) 

• NFL Preseason: Minnesota at Chiefs, 7 p.m., WDAF-FM (The Wolf) (106.5 FM) 

• High school football: Rockhurst at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• High school football: Winnetonka at William Chrisman, freetap.com

• High school football: Truman at Grandview, freetap.com

• MLB: Royals at Seattle, 9 p.m., KCSP (610 AM) 