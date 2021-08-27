What's On Today sports TV/radio listings
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (Comcast 740)
• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Tennis: U.S. Open Qualifying, 10 a.m., ESPN News (102)
• Golf: Champions Tour Ally Challenge, noon, GOLF (27)
• College field hockey: Connecticut at Northwestern, noon, BTN (255)
• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740)
• Tennis: WTA Cleveland/WTA Chicago semifinals, 1 p.m., Tennis (277)
• Golf: PGA BMW Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Tennis: ATP Winston-Salem/WTA Cleveland semifinals, 5 p.m., Tennis (277)
• MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC, 5:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• High school football: Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.), 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• CFL: Hamilton at Montreal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NFL Preseason: Minnesota at Chiefs, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8), NFL (180)
• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., MLBN (272)
• WNBA: Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College volleyball: Baylor vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• MMA: PFL featherweight and light heavyweight playoffs, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Soccer: Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Royals at Seattle, 9 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• WNBA: Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m., NBATV (273)
• Golf: Omega European Masters (taped), 11 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Paralympics: Basketball, rugby, 11 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney, midnight (Saturday), FS2 (740)
• Paralympics: Basketball, goalball, 2 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN (46)
• Golf: Women’s Curtis Cup, 3:45 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF (27)
Friday’s Radio/Audio
• High school football: Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m., KCMO-FM (Jack-FM) (102.5 FM)
• NFL Preseason: Minnesota at Chiefs, 7 p.m., WDAF-FM (The Wolf) (106.5 FM)
• High school football: Rockhurst at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• High school football: Winnetonka at William Chrisman, freetap.com
• High school football: Truman at Grandview, freetap.com
• MLB: Royals at Seattle, 9 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)