What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

Friday’s Television

• Australian Rules Football: Geelong at Melbourne, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (Comcast 740)

• Golf: European PGA BMW PGA Championship, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Swimming: ISL Match 5: Naples, Italy, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: U.S. Open men’s semifinals, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Champions Tour Ascension Charity Classic, 2:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College volleyball: North Carolina State at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Tennis: U.S. Open men’s semifinals, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: New York Yankees at New York Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• WNBA: Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m., NBATV (273)

• College football: Kansas at Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College volleyball: Baylor at Florida, 7 p.m., SECN (284)

• College volleyball: Kentucky at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: North Dakota State at Utah State, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Texas-El Paso at Boise State, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• High school football: Eastside Catholic (Wash.) at Valor Christian (Colo.), 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: European LPGA VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open (taped), 10:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Rugby: NRL: Sydney vs. Gold Coast, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (740)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• College football: Kansas at Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• High school football: Blue Springs at Staley, 7 p.m., KCMO-FM (Jack-FM) (102.5 FM)

• High school football: Oak Park at Truman, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: Van Horn vs. Winnetonka, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: St. James Academy at Blue Valley, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)