What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: European PGA BMW PGA Championship, 6 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: SPL: Glasgow at St. Johnstone, 6:30 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: EPL: West Ham United at Southampton, 9 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at Manchester United, 9 a.m., USA (52)

• College football: Western Kentucky at Army, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Oregon at Ohio State, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: South Carolina at East Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Tulsa at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College football: Youngstown State at Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Alabama State at Auburn, 11 a.m., SECN (284)

• Soccer: EPL: Aston Villa at Chelsea, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: Florida at South Florida, noon, KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Go Bowling 250, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Toledo at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., Peacock

• College football: Purdue at Connecticut, 2 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Air Force at Navy, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Texas A&M vs. Colorado, 2:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: Champions Tour Ascension Charity Classic, 2:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: UAB at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Ball State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Buffalo at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: California at TCU, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Tennis: U.S. Open women’s singles championship, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Mercer at Alabama, 3 p.m., SECN (284)

• College football: Iowa at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Turf Sprint and Turf Cup, 4 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: Houston at Rice, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Texas at Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: North Carolina State at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College football: Appalachian State at Miami (Fla.), 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Basketball: Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, 6 p.m., NBATV (273)

• College football: Southern Illinois at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPN+

• MLB: New York Yankees at New York Mets, 6:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Idaho at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Missouri at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• College football: Washington at Michigan, 7 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLS: Chicago Fire at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College football: Vanderbilt at Colorado State, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Utah at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Stanford at USC, 9:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: UNLV at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:30 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College football: Hawaii at Oregon State, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• College football: Oregon at Ohio State, 11 a.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College football: Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• College football: Iowa at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College football: Missouri at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., KMBZ (98.1 FM)

• College football: Nebraska-Kearney at Pittsburg State, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLS: Chicago Fire at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European PGA BMW PGA Championship, 6 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Leeds United, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college soccer: TCU at Ohio State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Lazio at AC Milan, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• NFL: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Seattle at Indianapolis, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Tennis: U.S. Open women’s doubles championship, noon, ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NHRA Mopar Express Lane Nationals, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB: Boston at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., TBS (50)

• WNBA: Washington at Chicago, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Women’s college soccer: Florida State at Auburn, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Portland FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland, 2:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: Champions Tour Ascension Charity Classic, 2:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: U.S. Open men’s singles championship, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NFL: Cleveland at Chiefs, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Green Bay vs. New Orleans, 3:25 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• MLB: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers, 4 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Women’s college soccer: Virginia Tech at South Carolina, 4 p.m., SECN (284)

• College volleyball: Wisconsin at Marquette, 4:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• WNBA: Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBATV (273)

• MLB: New York Yankees at New York Mets, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NFL: Chicago at Los Angeles Rams, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• WNBA: Seattle at Los Angeles, 8 p.m., NBATV (273)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL: Seattle at Indianapolis, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: Jacksonville at Houston, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL: Cleveland at Chiefs, 3:25 p.m., WDAF-FM (The Wolf) (106.5 FM)

• NFL: Chicago at Los Angeles Rams, 7:20 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM), WHB (810 AM) (following Chiefs postgame)