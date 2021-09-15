What's On Today sports TV/radio listings
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Wednesday’s Television
• Tennis: WTA Luxembourg/WTA Portoroz, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Club Brugge, 1:50 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)
• College golf: Maridoe Invitational, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College volleyball: Kentucky at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• WNBA: Connecticut at New York, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• MLB: Oakland at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• MLS: Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Club America, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego at San Francisco, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)
Wednesday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB: Oakland at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• MLS: Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)