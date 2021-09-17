What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

Friday’s Television 

• Rugby: NRL playoffs semifinal: Manly Warringah vs. Sydney, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (740) 

• Tennis: WTA Luxembourg/WTA Portoroz, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277) 

• Golf: European PGA Dutch Open, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27) 

• Futsal: FIFA Futsal World Cup: U.S. vs. Iran, 9:50 a.m., FS2 (740) 

• Tennis: WTA Luxembourg/WTA Portoroz, 10 a.m., Tennis (277) 

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740) 

• Golf: LPGA Cambia Portland Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF (27) 

• Soccer: EPL: Leeds United at Newcastle United, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46) 

• Golf: PGA Fortinet Championship, 5 p.m., GOLF (27) 

• College soccer: Michigan at Maryland, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255) 

• High school football: John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.), 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29) 

• MLS: New York Red Bulls at Inter Miami, 6 p.m., FS1 (43) 

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., MLBN (272) 

• WNBA: Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274) 

• MMA: LUX Fight League: Mexico City, 6 p.m., FS2 (740) 

• College football: Central Florida at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13) 

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46) 

• High school football: Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44) 

• MLB: Seattle at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48) 

• WNBA: Las Vegas at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBATV (273) 

• Women’s college soccer: Mississippi State at LSU, 7 p.m., SECN (284) 

• College soccer: Michigan State at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255) 

• College football: Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m., FS1 (43) 

• Golf: Champions Tour Sanford Invitational (taped), 8:30 p.m., GOLF (27) 

• CFL: Toronto at Saskatchewan, 8:45 p.m., ESPN News (102) 

• High school football: Las Vegas Bishop Gorman at Hamilton (Ariz.), 9 p.m., ESPNU (269) 

• MLB: Atlanta at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLBN (272) 

• WNBA: Phoenix at Seattle, 9 p.m., NBATV (273) 

Friday’s Radio/Audio 

• High school football: Rockhurst at Blue Springs South, KCMO-FM (Jack-FM) (102.5 FM) 

• MLB: Seattle at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM) 

• High school football: St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Miege, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM) 

• High school football: Park Hill South at William Chrisman, freetap.com 

• High school football: Truman at Grain Valley, freetap.com 