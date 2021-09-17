What's On Today sports TV/radio listings
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Rugby: NRL playoffs semifinal: Manly Warringah vs. Sydney, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Tennis: WTA Luxembourg/WTA Portoroz, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Golf: European PGA Dutch Open, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Futsal: FIFA Futsal World Cup: U.S. vs. Iran, 9:50 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Tennis: WTA Luxembourg/WTA Portoroz, 10 a.m., Tennis (277)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Golf: LPGA Cambia Portland Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Soccer: EPL: Leeds United at Newcastle United, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: PGA Fortinet Championship, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College soccer: Michigan at Maryland, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• High school football: John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.), 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• MLS: New York Red Bulls at Inter Miami, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)
• WNBA: Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• MMA: LUX Fight League: Mexico City, 6 p.m., FS2 (740)
• College football: Central Florida at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• High school football: Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)
• MLB: Seattle at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• WNBA: Las Vegas at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBATV (273)
• Women’s college soccer: Mississippi State at LSU, 7 p.m., SECN (284)
• College soccer: Michigan State at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• College football: Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Golf: Champions Tour Sanford Invitational (taped), 8:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• CFL: Toronto at Saskatchewan, 8:45 p.m., ESPN News (102)
• High school football: Las Vegas Bishop Gorman at Hamilton (Ariz.), 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• MLB: Atlanta at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)
• WNBA: Phoenix at Seattle, 9 p.m., NBATV (273)
Friday’s Radio/Audio
• High school football: Rockhurst at Blue Springs South, KCMO-FM (Jack-FM) (102.5 FM)
• MLB: Seattle at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• High school football: St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Miege, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• High school football: Park Hill South at William Chrisman, freetap.com
• High school football: Truman at Grain Valley, freetap.com