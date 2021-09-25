What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Metz/ATP Nur-Sultan/WTA Ostrava, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Chelsea, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: Ryder Cup (Day 2), 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Golf: Ryder Cup (Day 2), 8 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: EPL: Burnley at Leicester City, 9 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Boise State at Utah State, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Texas Tech at Texas, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: LSU at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Missouri at Boston College, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: SMU at TCU, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Villanova at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Bowling Green at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Miami (Ohio) at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Georgia at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SECN (284)

• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Brentford, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Central Connecticut State at Miami (Fla.), 11:30 a.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Golf: LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• Tennis: Laver Cup (Day 2), noon, 6 p.m., Tennis (277)

• College football: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Iowa State at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Rutgers at Michigan, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Clemson at North Carolina State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Louisville at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Colorado State at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Illinois at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Texas-San Antonio at Memphis, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Wyoming at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: Champions Tour Pure Insurance Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Boston, 3 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College football: Georgia State at Auburn, 3 p.m., SECN (284)

• College football: Kansas at Duke, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Motorsports: IMSA Sports Car Championship: Long Beach, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 5 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Tennessee at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Kentucky at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Nebraska at Michigan State, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Navy at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL preseason: Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College football: Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPN+

• College football: West Virginia at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Akron at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Southern Mississippi at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• College football: Indiana at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Florida Atlantic at Air Force, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels (in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• College football: South Florida at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Arizona at Oregon, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Oregon State at USC, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Colorado at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

Saturday’s Audio/Radio

• College football: Missouri at Boston College, 11 a.m., KMBZ (98.1 FM)

• College football: Texas Tech at Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• College football: Kansas at Duke, 3 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College football: Clemson at North Carolina State, 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 5 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College football: Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)

• College football: Pittsburg State at Emporia State, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Nur-Sultan singles final, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Wolverhampton at Southampton, 8 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham at Arsenal, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: Ryder Cup (Final Day), 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 11 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Women’s college soccer: Georgia at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Tennis: Laver Cup (Day 3), 11 a.m., Tennis (277)

• College volleyball: Arkansas at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN (284)

• NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Chiefs, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• College volleyball: Florida State at Louisville, noon, ESPN News (102)

• Motorsports: NHRA Midwest Nationals, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college soccer: Baylor at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College volleyball: South Carolina at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., SECN (284)

• MLB: New York Mets at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m., TBS (50)

• Motorsports: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• WNBA: Phoenix at Seattle, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NFL: Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Rams, 3:25 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: Champions Tour Pure Insurance Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College volleyball: Ohio State at Penn State, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college soccer: Tennessee at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN (284)

• WNBA: Chicago at Minnesota, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Atlanta at San Diego (in progress), 4 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NHL preseason: Boston at Washington, 4 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College volleyball: Baylor at Kansas State, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLS: Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: NASCAR South Point 400, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL preseason: Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m., NHLN (276)

• NFL: Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Sunday’s Audio/Radio

• MLB: Royals at Detroit, 11 a.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Chiefs, noon, WDAF-FM (The Wolf) (106.5 FM)

• NFL: Miami at Las Vegas, 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLS: Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NFL: Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)