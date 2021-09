What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Sofia/WTA Nur-Sultan quarterfinals, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Golf: European PGA Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: WTA Chicago/ATP San Diego/ATP Sofia, 10 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Futsal: FIFA Futsal World Cup semifinal: Portugal vs. Kazakhstan, 11:50 a.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis, noon, MLBN (272)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: PGA Sanderson Farms Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Triathlon: Super League Championship Series: Munich (taped), 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college soccer: Kentucky at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• College football: Virginia at Miami (Fla.), 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL preseason: Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• College football: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• WNBA Playoffs: Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Women’s college soccer: Penn State at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN (284)

• Soccer: CONCACAF League: Deportivo Saprissa vs. Santa Lucia FC, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NFL: Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 7:20 p.m., NFLN (180)

• WNBA Playoffs: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL preseason: Vegas vs. Los Angeles (at Salt Lake City), 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• Soccer: CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. CD Universitario, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers or Arizona at San Francisco (in progress), 9:30 p.m., MLBN (272)

Thursday’s Audio/Radio

• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL: Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)