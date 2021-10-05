What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• College golf: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, 3 p.m., GOLF (Comast 27)

• College soccer: Penn State at Rutgers, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL preseason: Florida vs. Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• MLB Playoffs: AL Wild Card: New York Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN (13), ESPN2 (29)

• NBA preseason: Milwaukee at Memphis, 7 p.m., TNT (51)

• College soccer: Michigan State at Michigan, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: Canadian Premier League: Calvary FC at Valour FC, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NHL preseason: Seattle at Vancouver, 9 p.m., NHLN (276)

Tuesday’s Audio/Radio

• MLB Playoffs: AL Wild Card: New York Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• High school boys soccer: William Chrisman at Truman, 6:30 p.m., freetap.com