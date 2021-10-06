What's On Today sports TV/radio listings
Wednesday’s Television
• Tennis: WTA Indian Wells, noon, Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Spain at Italy, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College golf: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College volleyball: Mississippi State at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NBA preseason: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix, 5 p.m., NBATV (273)
• Soccer: Canadian Premier League: Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC, 5 p.m., FS2 (740)
• College soccer: Georgetown at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College volleyball: Iowa at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Washington at NY/NJ Gotham FC, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• NHL preseason: Washington at Boston, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)
• WNBA Playoffs: Semifinals (Game 4): Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB Playoffs: NL Wild Card: St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., TBS (50)
• College volleyball: Missouri at LSU, 7 p.m., SECN (284)
• NBA preseason: Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., NBATV (273)
• College volleyball: Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN (255)
• Soccer: Canadian Premier League: Pacific FC at FC Edmonton, 8 p.m., FS2 (740)
• WNBA Playoffs: Semifinals (Game 4): Las Vegas at Phoenix, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NHL preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NHLN (276)
Wednesday’s Audio/Radio
• High school boys swimming: Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 6:30 p.m., freetap.com
• MLB Playoffs: NL Wild Card: St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)