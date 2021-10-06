What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

WHAT’S ON TODAY 

Today’s sports broadcast highlights 

Wednesday’s Television 

• Tennis: WTA Indian Wells, noon, Tennis (Comcast 277) 

• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Spain at Italy, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29) 

• College golf: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, 3 p.m., GOLF (27) 

• College volleyball: Mississippi State at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269) 

• NBA preseason: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix, 5 p.m., NBATV (273) 

• Soccer: Canadian Premier League: Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC, 5 p.m., FS2 (740) 

• College soccer: Georgetown at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1 (43) 

• College volleyball: Iowa at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., BTN (255) 

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Washington at NY/NJ Gotham FC, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274) 

• NHL preseason: Washington at Boston, 6 p.m., NHLN (276) 

• WNBA Playoffs: Semifinals (Game 4): Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN (13) 

• MLB Playoffs: NL Wild Card: St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., TBS (50) 

• College volleyball: Missouri at LSU, 7 p.m., SECN (284) 

• NBA preseason: Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., NBATV (273) 

• College volleyball: Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN (255) 

• Soccer: Canadian Premier League: Pacific FC at FC Edmonton, 8 p.m., FS2 (740) 

• WNBA Playoffs: Semifinals (Game 4): Las Vegas at Phoenix, 9 p.m., ESPN (13) 

• NHL preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NHLN (276) 

Wednesday’s Audio/Radio 

• High school boys swimming: Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 6:30 p.m., freetap.com 

• MLB Playoffs: NL Wild Card: St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM) 