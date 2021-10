What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Golf: European PGA Open de Espana, 7 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells, noon, Bally Sports KC (48), Tennis (277)

• Golf: LPGA Bank of Hope Founders Cup, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: UEFA Nations League semifinal: Belgium vs. France, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB Playoffs: AL Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf” PGA Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college soccer: Miami at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College volleyball: Iowa State at Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college soccer: Louisville at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NBA preseason: Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBATV (273)

• Triathlon: Super League Championship Series: Elizabeth, N.J. (taped), 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college soccer: Alabama at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• College football: Houston at Tulane, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: World Cup Qualifier: Jamaica at U.S., 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL preseason: Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College football: Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)

• MLB Playoffs: AL Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA preseason: Miami at Houston, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL preseason: Arizona at Vegas, 9 p.m., NHLN (276)

• High school football: Edison (Calif.) at Los Alamitos (Calif.), 9:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

Thursday’s Audio/Radio

• High school volleyball: Truman at William Chrisman, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)