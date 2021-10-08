What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European PGA Open de Espana, 7 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Golf: LPGA Bank of Hope Founders Cup, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells, noon, Tennis (277)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB Playoffs: AL Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, 1 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Soccer: World Cup Qualifier: Wales at Czech Republic, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: Champions Tour Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College volleyball: Oklahoma at TCU, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB Playoffs: NL Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m., TBS (50)

• Golf: PGA Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: Darcy Alcibiades/Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• High school football: St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) at Middletown (Del.), 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College soccer: Louisville at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College football: Temple at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB Playoffs: AL Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College volleyball: Nebraska at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Charlotte at Florida International, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL preseason: Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• NBA preseason: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., NBATV (273)

• High school football: Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College soccer: Boston College at Virginia, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College football: Morgan State at Howard, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College volleyball: Georgia at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SECN (284)

• WNBA Playoffs: Semifinal (Game 5): Phoenix at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College volleyball: Minnesota at Michigan, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• MLB Playoffs: NL Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., TBS (50)

• NBA preseason: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State, 9 p.m., NBATV (273)

• NHL preseason: Winnipeg at Calgary (in progress), 9 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College football: Stanford at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

Friday’s Audio/Radio

• MLB Playoffs: AL Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• High school football: Blue Springs South at Fort Osage, 7 p.m., WDAF-FM (Jack-FM) (102.5 FM)

• High school football: Grain Valley at William Chrisman, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: Belton at Truman, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: Olathe West at Mill Valley, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB Playoffs: NL Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco (in progress), 9:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)