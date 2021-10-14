What's On Today sports TV/radio listings
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Golf: European PGA Andalucia Masters, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Tennis: ATP/WTA BNP Paribas Open, noon, Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Golf: PGA CJ Cup, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)
• MLB Playoffs: NL Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco, 5 p.m., TBS (50)
• Women’s college soccer: Northwestern at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• Triathlon: Super League Championship Series: Malibu, Calif., 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Women’s college soccer: LSU at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN (284)
• College football: Navy at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College football: Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NBA preseason: Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., NBATV (273)
• NFL: Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)
• High school football: Collins Hill (Ga.) at North Gwinnett (Ga.), 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• High school football: Isidore Newman (La.) at St. Charles Catholic (La.), 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Women’s college soccer: Kansas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• NHL: Seattle at Nashville, 7 p.m., NHLN (276)
• Women’s college soccer: Illinois at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN (255)
• Soccer: Canadian Premier League: York United FC at Cavalry FC, 8 p.m., FS2 (740)
• NBA preseason: Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m., NBATV (273)
• College volleyball: Utah at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Golf: LEPGA Aramco Team Series (taped), 1:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF (27)
Thursday’s Audio/Radio
• High school softball: Truman vs. Lee’s Summit West, 4 p.m., freetap.com
• MLB Playoffs: NL Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco, 5 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)
• NFL: Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)