What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European PGA Andalucia Masters, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA BNP Paribas Open, noon, Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Golf: Champions Tour SAS Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: FC Köln at Hoffenheim, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College field hockey: Michigan at Iowa, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• College field hockey: Cornell at Princeton, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA CJ Cup, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College volleyball: Wisconsin at Michigan State, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• College volleyball: Kansas at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA preseason: Boston at Miami, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Clemson at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NHRA Bristol qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Marshall at North Texas, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• MMA: LUX Fight League 17, 6 p.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB Playoffs: ALCS: Boston at Houston, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• High school football: Olathe North at Lawrence (Kan.), 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• College volleyball: Purdue at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College volleyball: West Virginia at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago (Game 3), 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA BNP Paribas Open women’s semifinals, 8 p.m., Tennis (277)

• College volleyball: Kentucky at LSU, 8 p.m., SECN (284)

• College football: Montana State at Weber State, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA preseason: Portland at Golden State, 9 p.m., NBATV (273)

• College football: California at Oregon, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: San Diego State at San Jose State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: LEPGA Aramco Team Series (taped), 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF (27)

Friday’s Audio/Radio

• High school football: Blue Springs South at Blue Springs, 7 p.m., WDAF-FM (Jack-FM) (102.5 FM)

• High school football: Liberty at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB Playoffs: ALCS: Boston at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• High school football: Fort Osage at Truman, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: Belton at William Chrisman, 7 p.m., freetap.com