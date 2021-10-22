What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT'S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP-WTA Moscow/ATP Antwerp/WTA Tenerife, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Golf: European PGA Mallorca Golf Open, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA, 9 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: Champions Tour Dominion Energy Charity Classic, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Aston Villa at Arsenal, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College field hockey: Penn State at Ohio State, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• Golf: LPGA BMW Ladies Championship (taped), 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Columbia at Dartmouth, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Middle Tennessee at Connecticut, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Memphis at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships (taped), 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College volleyball: Penn State at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB Playoffs: ALCS: Boston at Houston, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• High school football: Center at Lincoln Prep, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: Las Vegas, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College volleyball: Ohio State at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• High school football: Berkley Prep (Fla.) at Newman (La.), 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College volleyball: Arkansas at Kentucky, 8 p.m., SECN (284)

• College football: Colorado State at Utah State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA: Phoenix at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Washington at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: PGA Zozo Championship (Japan), 10:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA, 2 a.m. (Saturday), CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: ATP-WTA Moscow/ATP Antwerp/WTA Tenerife, 3 a.m. (Saturday), Tennis (277)

Friday’s Audio/Radio

• High school football: Blue Springs South at Liberty North, 7 p.m., WDAF-FM (Jack-FM) (102.5 FM)

• High school football: William Chrisman at Fort Osage, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: Truman at Raytown, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• High school football: Pembroke Hill at Van Horn, 7 p.m., freetap.com