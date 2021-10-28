What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY 

Today’s sports broadcast highlights 

Thursday’s Television 

• Tennis: ATP Vienna/ATP St. Petersburg/WTA Courmayeur/WTA Cluj-Napoca, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277) 

• Golf: LEPGA Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, 9 a.m., GOLF (27) 

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740) 

• Golf: PGA Butterfield Bermuda Championship, 12:30 p.m., GOLF (27) 

• Women’s college soccer: Clemson at Boston College, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269) 

• Women’s college soccer: Kentucky at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN (284) 

• College hockey: Wisconsin at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN (255) 

• College football: South Florida at East Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13) 

• College football: Troy at Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29) 

• NHL: Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48) 

• NBA: New York at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBATV (273) 

• Women’s college soccer: Mississippi at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., SECN (284) 

• NFL: Green Bay at Arizona, 7:20 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180) 

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League final: Monterrey vs. Club América, 9 p.m., FS1 (43) 

Thursday’s Audio/Radio 

• NFL: Green Bay at Arizona, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM) 