What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Paris/Billie Jean King Cup Finals group stage, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Golf: European PGA Portugal Masters, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)

• Women’s college soccer: Big Ten semifinal: Iowa at Rutgers, 12:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Golf: PGA World Wide Technology Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college soccer: Big Ten semifinal: Purdue vs. Michigan, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• College volleyball: Kansas at West Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college soccer: SEC semifinal: Auburn vs. Arkansas, 5 p.m., SECN (284)

• College volleyball: Minnesota at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Georgia State at Louisiana, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Delaware State at Morgan State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College hockey: Holy Cross at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBATV (273)

• High school football: Frisco (Texas) Liberty at Lovejoy (Texas), 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NFL: New York Jets at Indianapolis, 7:20 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFLN (180)

• Women’s college soccer: SEC semifinal: Mississippi vs. Tennessee, 7:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• College volleyball: Nebraska at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBATV (273)

• Rodeo: PBR World Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: St. Louis at San Jose, 9:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Horse racing: Victoria Oaks (Australia), 12:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 (740)

• Golf: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, 4 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 (29)

Thursday’s Audio/Radio

• High school boys soccer: Class 3 District 7 championship: William Chrisman vs. Van Horn, 6 p.m., freetap.com

• NFL: New York Jets at Indianapolis, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)