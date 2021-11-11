What's On Today sports TV/radio listings
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Golf: European PGA Dubai Championship, 4 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• Tennis: Next Gen ATP Finals/ATP Stockholm/WTA Linz, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)
• Golf: LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Golf: PGA Houston Open, noon, GOLF (27)
• Swimming: International Swimming League Playoffs, noon, CBSSN (274)
• Golf: Champions Tour Charles Schwab Cub Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College basketball: Sacred Heart at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: George Washington at Maryland, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• NBA: Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBATV (273)
• College football: North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NBA G League: Agua Caliente at Team Ignite, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• NHL: Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• NFL: Baltimore at Miami, 7:20 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)
• College basketball: Kennesaw State at Creighton, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College hockey: Michigan at Penn State, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• Tennis: WTA Finals, 7:30 p.m., Tennis (277)
• NBA: Miami at Los Angeles Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBATV (273)
• Golf: Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific, midnight (Thursday), GOLF (27)
Thursday’s Audio/Radio
• NFL: Baltimore at Miami, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)