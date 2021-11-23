What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• College basketball: Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off third-place game, 1 p.m., ESPNU (Comcast 269)

• College basketball: Maui Invitational consolation semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off championship, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Maui Invitational semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Legends Classic third-place game, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Cancun Challenge semifinal: Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: World Team Tennis: Chicago vs. San Diego/Orange County vs. New York, 5 p.m., Tennis (277)

• College basketball: Jackson State at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Hall of Fame Classic third-place game, 6 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• College football: Western Michigan at Northern Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s hockey: IIHF My Why Tour: U.S. at Canada, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College basketball: St. Francis (N.Y.) at St. John’s, 6 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Legends Classic championship, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: Maui Invitational semifinal, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLS Playoffs: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: Troy at Missouri, 7 p.m., SECN (284)

• College basketball: Cancun Challenge semifinal: Saint Louis vs. Illinois State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Tennessee State at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Hall of Fame Classic championship, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Empire Classic: Gonzaga vs. UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA: Denver at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• Soccer: CONCACAF League semifinal (first leg): CD Guastatoya vs. Comunicaciones FC, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)

• MLS Playoffs: Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Maui Invitational consolation semifinal, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)