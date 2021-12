What's On Today sports TV/radio broadcasts

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: European PGA South African Open Championship, 4 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at West Ham United, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Serie A: Salernitana at AC Milan, 8 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: EPL: Burnley at Newcastle United, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, 9 a.m., USA (52)

• College football: Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma State vs. Baylor, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: MAC Championship: Kent State vs. Northern Illinois, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Memphis at Mississippi, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: St. Joseph’s at Villanova, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Nebraska at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Robert Morris at Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Nyack at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Marquette at Wisconsin, 11:30 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Watford, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: San Diego State at Michigan, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NHL: St. Louis at Florida, noon, Bally Sports KC (48), NHLN (276)

• College basketball: Louisville at North Carolina State, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Tennessee at Colorado, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Yale at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Rhode Island at Providence, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: PGA Hero World Challenge, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: Mountain West Championship: Utah State at San Diego State, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State at Louisiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia, 3 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: AAC Championship: Houston at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: SWAC Championship: Prairie View A&M at Jackson State, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Loyola-Chicago at DePaul, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Penn at Temple, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: BYU at Missouri State, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SECN (284)

• College basketball: Grambling State at Connecticut, 3 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Toledo at Michigan State, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• MLS Western Conference Final: Real Salt Lake at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Cup Series Award Show, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: Montreal at Nashville, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College football: Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Iowa, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: ACC Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: Alabama vs. Gonzaga, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Missouri at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Iowa State at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: USC at California, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

Saturday’s Audio/Radio

• College football: Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma State vs. Baylor, 11 a.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College football: SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia, 3 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College football: Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Iowa, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College football: ACC Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European PGA South African Open Championship, 4 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Crystal Palace at Manchester United, 8 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Leicester City at Aston Villa, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: College Football Playoff Selection Show, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: Notre Dame at Connecticut, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Northwestern at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: Georgia Tech at Georgia, 11 a.m., SECN (284)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• CFL Playoffs: Hamilton at Toronto, 11:30 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA Hero World Challenge, noon, KSHB 41 (8)

• Women’s college basketball: Seton Hall at St. John’s, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: Maryland at Rutgers, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Minnesota at Mississippi State, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Georgetown at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SECN (284)

• MLS Eastern Conference Final: New York City FC at Philadelphia, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NFL: Washington at Las Vegas, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• CFL Playoffs: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 3 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Women’s college basketball: Michigan State at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Arizona at Oregon State, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Texas at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SECN (284)

• NFL: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Xavier at Oklahoma State, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Kansas State at Wichita State, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Fordham at St. John’s, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Ohio State at Penn State, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college soccer: NCAA College Cup Championship, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NFL: Denver at Chiefs, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: Kansas State at Wichita State, 5 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL: Denver at Chiefs, 7:20 p.m., KCMO-FM (106.5 FM-The Wolf)