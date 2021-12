What's On Today sports TV/radio broadcasts

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Florianopolis/ATP Maia, 5 a.m, Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Soccer: FIFA Arab Cup: Morocco vs. Saudi Arabia, 8:50 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Curling: Olympics Qualifying: U.S. vs. New Zealand, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: FIFA Arab Cup: Algeria vs. Egypt, 12:50 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: FIFA Arab Cup: Lebanon vs. Sudan, 12:50 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Tennis: ATP Florianopolis, 1:30 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Women’s college basketball: Eastern Michigan at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: Vermont at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Virginia at James Madison, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Michigan at Nebraska, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Southern at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• NBA: Brooklyn at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• NHL: Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College basketball: UTEP vs. Kansas (at Kansas City), 7 p.m., ESPN+

• College basketball: Eastern Illinois at Missouri, 7 p.m., SECN+

• College basketball: Duquesne at DePaul, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Butler at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Loyola Marymount at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: UNC-Charlotte at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SECN (284)

• College basketball: Jimmy V Classic: Villanova vs. Syracuse, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA: Boston at Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped), 9:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Tuesday’s Audio/Radio

• College basketball: Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• College basketball: UTEP vs. Kansas (at Kansas City), 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: Eastern Illinois at Missouri, 7 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)

• College basketball: Jimmy V Classic: Villanova vs. Syracuse, 8:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)