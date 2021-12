What's On Today sports TV/radio broadcasts

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Wolverhampton at Manchester City, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Serie A: Salemitana at Fiorentina, 8 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: FIFA Arab Cup quarterfinal: Egypt vs. Jordan, 8:48 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: EPL: Southampton at Arsenal, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Aston Villa at Liverpool, 9 a.m., USA (52)

• College basketball: Nebraska vs. Auburn, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Syracuse at Georgetown, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: FCS quarterfinal: East Tennessee State at North Dakota State, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: BYU vs. Creighton, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Wisconsin at Ohio State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Louisiana at Louisiana Tech, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Norwich City, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Women’s college basketball: UCLA vs. Connecticut, noon, KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: Arkansas at Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: FIFA Arab Cup quarterfinal: Morocco vs. Algeria, 12:48 a.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Central Connecticut at Providence, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Penn State at Michigan State, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Mississippi State vs. Colorado State, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: UCLA at Marquette, 1:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Army vs. Navy, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA QBE Shootout, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLS: MLS Cup Championship: New York City FC at Portland, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: Missouri at Kansas, 2:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: St. Bonaventure vs. Connecticut, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Eastern Illinois at Butler, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College volleyball: NCAA regional final: Purdue at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College hockey: Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• College basketball: Arizona at Illinois, 4 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Boston College at Saint Louis, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Kentucky at Notre Dame, 4:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: LSU vs. Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College volleyball: NCAA regional final: Georgia Tech at Louisville, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Minnesota at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: TCU vs. Texas A&M, 5:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• College hockey: Michigan State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: Montreal at St. Louis, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NHL: Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College basketball: South Carolina-Upstate at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College football: Heisman Trophy Ceremony, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College hockey: Michigan at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College volleyball: NCAA regional final: Minnesota at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: Cincinnati at Xavier, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Western Kentucky vs. Mississippi, 7:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• Boxing: Vasiliy Lomanchenko vs. Richard Commey, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Houston at Alabama, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Boxing: Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo, 9 p.m., Showtime (218)

• College volleyball: NCAA regional final: Nebraska at Texas, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• High school boys basketball: Norm Stewart Classic: Link Academy (Mo.) vs. Southern California Academy, 11 p.m., ESPNU (269)

Saturday’s Audio/Radio

• College football: Army vs. Navy, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• College basketball: Missouri at Kansas, 2:15 p.m., WHB (810 AM), KMBZ (980 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: West Ham United at Burnley, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Everton at Crystal Palace, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Florida State vs. South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Colgate at St. John’s, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Merrimack at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: Serie A: Lazio at Sassuolo, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• NFL: Las Vegas at Chiefs, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college basketball: Kentucky at Louisville, noon, ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: Florida State at Florida, noon, SECN (284)

• Golf: PGA QBE Shootout, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Virginia Tech at Dayton, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Purdue vs. North Carolina State, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College soccer: NCAA championship, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: Serie A: Cagliari at Inter Milan, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Villanova at Baylor, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Women’s college basketball: Maryland at South Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Pro hockey: AHL: Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 2 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Women’s college basketball: New Orleans at Auburn, 2 p.m., SECN (284)

• NFL: New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Kent State at West Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: NJIT at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NFL: Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Florida vs. Maryland, 3:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Wisconsin-Green Bay at Kansas State, 4 p.m., ESPN+

• CFL: Grey Cup final: Winnipeg at Hamilton, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College wrestling: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Anaheim at St. Louis, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NBA: Dallas at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: Rutgers at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NFL: Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Speed skating: ISU World Cup (taped), 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Sunday’s Audio/Radio

• NFL: Las Vegas at Chiefs, noon, KCMO-FM (106.5 FM-The Wolf)

• Women’s college basketball: Santa Clara at Kansas, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• College basketball: Wisconsin-Green Bay at Kansas State, 4 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL: New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers (in progress), 4 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NFL: Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)