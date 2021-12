What's On Today sports TV/radio broadcasts schedule

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Rio de Janeiro/ATP Maia/Abu Dhabi Exhibition, 6 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• College football: Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Champions Tour PNC Championship Pro-Am, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: ATP Rio de Janeiro quarterfinals, 3 p.m., Tennis (277)

• High school boys basketball: Roselle Catholic (N.J.) at Camden (N.J.), 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• High school girls basketball: Blue Valley West at Blue Valley Southwest, 5:30 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• College football: NCAA Div. III Championship: Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. North Central (Ill.), 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Furman at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• NBA: Golden State at Boston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Villanova at Creighton, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• High school boys basketball: Blue Valley West at Blue Valley Southwest, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• College football: NJCAA Div. I Championship: Iowa Western vs. New Mexico Military, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s hockey: My Why Tour: Canada at U.S., 7 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Speed skating: U.S. Olympic Trials, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: FCS semifinal: James Madison at North Dakota State, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Biathlon: IBU World Cup: France, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)

• High school football: State Champions Bowl Series: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) at Highland (Ariz.), 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Sailing: Australian Grand Prix (Day 1), 11 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Friday’s Audio/Radio

• High school boys basketball: Van Horn at William Chrisman, 7 p.m., freetap.com