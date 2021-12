What's On Today sports TV/radio broadcasts schedule

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Soccer: Serie A: AS Roma at Atalanta, 8 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: EPL: Burnley at Aston Villa, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: La Liga: Villareal at Real Sociedad, 9 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State, 10 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Butler vs. Purdue, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: Tennessee vs. Memphis, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Pittsburgh at St. John’s, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Serie A: Juventus at Bologna, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Leeds United, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Central Florida vs. Florida State, 2 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College basketball: North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State, noon, TNT (51)

• College basketball: St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, noon, BTN (255)

• College football: FCS semifinal: South Dakota State at Montana State, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: TCU at Georgetown, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: Florida at Minnesota, 1 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College football: New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State, 1:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Indiana vs. Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA PNC Championship, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Louisville at Western Kentucky, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 1:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• College basketball: South Florida vs. Florida, 2 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College basketball: DePaul at Northwestern, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: Bleacher Report Slam Dunk Contest: HBCU Participants, 2:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: Marquette at Xavier, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Howard vs. North Carolina A&T, 3 p.m., TNT (51)

• High school football: State Champions Bowl Series: Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.), 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Utah at Missouri, 3:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• College basketball: Providence at Connecticut, 4 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Rider at Rutgers, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: West Virginia at UAB, 4 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Stanford at Tennessee, 4:15 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Speed skating: U.S. Olympic Trials, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Kentucky vs. North Carolina, 4:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Lending Tree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty, 4:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Dayton at Mississippi, 5:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• College basketball: Southern Utah at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Oklahoma State vs. Houston, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: New York at Boston, 6 p.m., NBATV (273)

• College basketball: LSU vs. Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College volleyball: NCAA Championship: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Boxing: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Soccer: Bosnia-Herzogovina at U.S. (friendly), 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College basketball: Stephen F. Austin at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN+

• NFL: New England at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m., NFLN (180)

• College basketball: Jacksonville State at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• College basketball: Iowa vs. Utah State, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: NCAA Division II Championship: Valdosta State vs. Ferris State, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Auburn at Saint Louis, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Marshall, 8:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Baylor at Oregon, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Saturday’s Audio/Radio

• College basketball: Utah at Missouri, 3:30 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)

• College basketball: Stephen F. Austin at Kansas, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: New England at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Sunday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Wolverhampton, 8 a.m., USA (52)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Newcastle United, 8:10 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s soccer: FASL: West Ham United at Chelsea, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN (274)

• Women's college basketball: Marquette at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Serie A: Venezia at Sampdoria, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• NFL: Tennessee at Pittsburgh, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Dallas at New York Giants, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

Golf: PGA PNC Championship, noon, KSHB 41 (8)

• Women's college basketball: Baylor vs. Michigan, noon, ESPN (13)

• Women's college basketball: Drake at Nebraska, noon, BTN (255)

• High school boys basketball: The Battle: Stepinac (N.Y.) at St. Raymond’s (N.Y.), 12:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Serie A: Napoli at AC Milan, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Texas vs. Stanford, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• WNBA: WNBA Draft Lottery, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA G League: Winter Showcase, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women's college basketball: Louisville vs. Connecticut, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NFL: Green Bay at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Speed skating: U.S. Olympic Trials, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MASL: Baltimore at Comets, 4 p.m., KMCI 38 (5)

• Women's college basketball: Jackson State at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., SECN (284)

• Women's college basketball: Arizona vs. Texas, 4:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA G League: Winter Showcase, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Kansas State at Nebraska, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Denver at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., NBATV (273)

• NFL: New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NBA G League: Winter Showcase, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA G League: Winter Showcase, 9:30 p.m., NBATV (273)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL: Tennessee at Pittsburgh, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: Dallas at New York Giants, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NFL: Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:05, ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NFL: Green Bay at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: Kansas State at Nebraska, 5 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL: New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)