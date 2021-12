What's On Today sports TV/radio broadcasts schedule

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Hockey: IIHF World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Czech Republic, 1 p.m., NHLN (Comcast 276)

• College football: Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, 1:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: High Point at Michigan State, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Brentford, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Hockey: IIHF World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Russia, 3:30 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College basketball: DePaul at Butler, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Nicholls State at Purdue, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Florida at Mississippi, 4 p.m., SECN (284)

• College football: Cheez-It Bowl: Iowa State vs. Clemson, 4:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Baseball: Roberto Clemente PBL: Indios de Mayaguez at Cangrejeros de Santurce, 5 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Seton Hall at Providence, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: North Carolina-Asheville at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: LSU at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Hockey: IIHF World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Germany, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College basketball: Missouri at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m., NBATV (273)

• College basketball: Nevada at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN+

• College basketball: North Florida at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

• NHL: Edmonton at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College basketball: Tennessee at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Temple at Villanova, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: North Carolina State at Miami (Fla.), 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Arkansas at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SECN (284)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College football: Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Oregon, 8:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Hockey: IIHF World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, 8:30 p.m., NHLN (276)

• NBA: Dallas at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m., NBATV (273)

• College basketball: Washington at Washington State, 10 p.m., ESPNU (269)

Wednesday’s Audio/Radio

• College football: Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, 1:15 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• College football: Cheez-It Bowl: Iowa State vs. Clemson, 4:45 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• College basketball: Missouri at Kentucky, 6 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)

• College basketball: Nevada at Kansas, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: North Florida at Kansas State, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College football: Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Oregon, 8:15 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM), 10:30 p.m. (in progress), WHB (810 AM)