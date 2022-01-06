What's On Today sports TV/radio broadcasts schedule

The Examiner

• Tennis: ATP Cup group stage/WTA Adelaide/WTA Melbourne, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Soccer: Serie A: AS Roma at AC Milan, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• High school boys basketball: NIBC: Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), noon, ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: Serie A: Napoli at Juventus, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• High school boys basketball: NIBC: Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah), 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Figure skating: U.S. Championships: Pairs Short Program, 4 p.m., USA (52)

• High school boys basketball: NIBC: Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Montverde (Fla.), 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA Sentry Tournament of Champions, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college basketball: Penn State at Maryland, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: Clemson at Florida State, 5 p.m., ACCN (961)

• Women’s college basketball: Texas A&M at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• NHL: Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Maryland at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Ohio State at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Speed skating: U.S. Olympic Trials, 6 p.m., USA (52)

• College basketball: Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee State, 6 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• College basketball: New Hampshire at Vermont, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Tennis: ATP Cup semifinals/WTA Adelaide/WTA Melbourne quarterfinals, 6 p.m., Tennis (277)

• NBA: Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Women’s college basketball: Northwestern at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: UAB at North Texas, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: North Carolina at North Carolina State, 7 p.m., ACCN (961)

• Figure skating: U.S. Championships: Women’s Short Program, 7:30 p.m., USA (52)

• Women’s college basketball: Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• College basketball: Washington State at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Iowa at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: SMU at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: USC at California, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)