What's On Today sports TV/radio broadcasts schedule
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Golf: PGA Australasia Tour Australian PGA Championship (taped), 5 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Soccer: EP: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove, 2 p.m., USA (52)
• College basketball: Buffalo at Ball State, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: Nebraska at Purdue, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Women's college basketball: Villanova at DePaul, 5:30 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Golf: PGA Sony Open, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College wrestling: Michigan at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Manhattan at Iona, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NHL: Dallas at Florida, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)
• College gymnastics: Georgia at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN (284)
• College basketball: VCU at St. Bonaventure, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• NBA: Golden State at Chicago, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Akron at Kent State, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College gymnastics: Auburn at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SECN (284)
• College basketball: Michigan at Illinois, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College wrestling: Nebraska at Michigan State, 8 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Davidson at Richmond, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College gymnastics: Oklahoma at Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• NBA: Dallas at Memphis, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Fresno State at UNLV, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Tennis: WTA Sydney/WTA Adelaide finals, 11:30 p.m., Tennis (277)
• Golf: Asian Tour Singapore International Championship, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF (27)