What's On Today sports TV/radio broadcasts schedule

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: PGA Australasia Tour Australian PGA Championship (taped), 5:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Rugby: European Champions Cup: Leicester at Connacht, 9 a.m., CNBC (33)

• Soccer: EPL: Watford at Newcastle United, 9 a.m., USA (52)

• College basketball: Creighton at Xavier, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Texas Tech at Kansas State, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Seton Hall at Marquette, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Northwestern at Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Hula Bowl, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Skiing/snowboarding: FIS World Cup: Park City, Utah (taped), 11:30 a.m., CNBC (33)

• College basketball: Dayton at Duquesne, 11:30 a.m., USA (52)

• College basketball: Tennessee at Kentucky, noon, ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Florida at South Carolina, noon, SECN (284)

• College basketball: West Virginia at Kansas, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: North Carolina State at Duke, 1 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: Arkansas at LSU, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Rutgers at Maryland, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL: Washington at New York Islanders, 1 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College basketball: Fordham at Saint Louis, 1:30 p.m., USA (52)

• Women's college basketball: TCU at Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: Florida State at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Furman at Chattanooga, 2 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Texas A&M at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• College basketball: Oklahoma at TCU, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Louisville at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., ACCN (961)

• NFL Playoffs: AFC Wild Card: Las Vegas at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Rhode Island at Massachusetts, 3:30 p.m., USA (52)

• College basketball: Wake Forest at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: Oklahoma State at Baylor, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Missouri State at Valparaiso, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Nevada at Air Force, 4 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Boise State at New Mexico, 4:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Vanderbilt at Georgia, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Alabama at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., SECN (284)

• College basketball: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN (961)

• MMA: UFC: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Sony Open, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NHL: Toronto at St. Louis, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48), NHLN (276)

• College basketball: Central Florida at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Loyola-Chicago at Indiana State, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NFL Playoffs: AFC Wild Card: New England at Buffalo, 7 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Houston at Tulsa, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College hockey: Notre Dame at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 7 p.m., ACCN (961)

• College basketball: Auburn at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• College basketball: Tarleton State at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver, 8 p.m., NBATV (273)

• Boxing: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Geffrard, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Colorado at Arizona State, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Oregon at USC, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: BYU at San Francisco, 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: Asian Tour Singapore International Championship, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF (27)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: Texas Tech at Kansas State, 11 a.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College basketball: West Virginia at Kansas, 1 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: Texas A&M at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)

• NFL Playoffs: AFC Wild Card: Las Vegas at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NFL Playoffs: AFC Wild Card: New England at Buffalo, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: PGA Australasia Tour Australian PGA Championship (taped), 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Brentford at Liverpool, 8 a.m., USA (52)

• Women’s soccer: FASL: Reading at Arsenal, 8:30 a.m., CNBC (33)

• College basketball: Butler at Villanova, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Penn State at Ohio State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Women's college basketball: North Carolina at Notre Dame, 11 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Women's college basketball: Saint Louis at Dayton, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women's college basketball: Louisville at Boston College, 11 a.m., ACCN (961)

• NFL Playoffs: NFC Wild Card: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Cincinnati at Wichita State, noon, ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Spanish Cup final: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• Women's college basketball: Vanderbilt at LSU, noon, SECN (284)

• Women's college basketball: Indiana at Purdue, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Iowa at Minnesota, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women's college basketball: Villanova at Marquette, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: Vancouver at Washington, 1 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Women's college basketball: Georgia Tech at Miami (Fla.), 1 p.m., ACCN (961)

• Rodeo: PBR Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College gymnastics: Alabama at Florida, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Women's college basketball: Kentucky at Tennessee, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women's college basketball: South Florida at Central Florida, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA G League: Salt Lake City at Birmingham, 2 p.m., NBATV (273)

• Women's college basketball: Mississippi State at Mississippi, 2 p.m., SECN (284)

• Women's college basketball: South Carolina at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College wrestling: Iowa at Illinois, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women's college basketball: American U. at Bucknell, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women's college basketball: Duke at North Carolina State, 3 p.m., ACCN (961)

• NFL Playoffs: NFC Wild Card: San Francisco at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Georgetown at St. John’s, 3:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Women's college basketball: Michigan at Maryland, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College wrestling: Rutgers at Penn State, 4 p.m., ESPU (269)

• Women's college basketball: Auburn at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., SECN (284)

• Golf: PGA Sony Open, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women's college basketball: Nebraska at Iowa, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Holy Cross at Colgate, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women's college basketball: Clemson at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN (961)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• High school boys basketball: Geico Showcase: Westtown (Pa.) vs. Gill St. Bernards (N.J.), 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NFL Playoffs: AFC Wild Card: Pittsburgh at Chiefs, 7:15 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• High school boys basketball: Geico Showcase: Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL Playoffs: NFC Wild Card: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• Women’s college basketball: Kansas vs. Baylor, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NFL Playoffs: NFC Wild Card: San Francisco at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NFL Playoffs: AFC Wild Card: Pittsburgh at Chiefs, 7:15 p.m., WDAF-FM (The Wolf-106.5 FM)

Monday’s Television

• High school boys basketball: Hoophall Classic: Life Christian vs. Wilbraham & Munson, 10 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Purdue at Illinois, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• High school boys basketball: Hoophall Classic: Milton vs. Camden, noon, ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Notre Dame at Howard, 1:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• High school boys basketball: Montverde vs. IMG Academy, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Chicago at Memphis, 2:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Women’s college basketball: Connecticut at Oregon, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• High school boys basketball: Prolific Prep vs. Link Prep, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 5 p.m., TNT (51)

• NFL Playoffs: NFC Wild Card: Arizona at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m., KMBC 9 (12), ESPN (13), ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: Nashville at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL Playoffs: NFC Wild Card: Arizona at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m., WHB (810 AM)