What's On Today sports TV/radio broadcasts schedule

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: Latin America Amateur Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)

• Golf: LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 1 p.m. (taped), ESPN2 (29)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: PGA American Express, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Norwich City at Watford, 2 p.m., USA (52)

• High school girls basketball: Sidwell Friends (D.C.) at Hopkins (Minn.), 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College wrestling: Penn State at Michigan, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Toledo at Ohio, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College gymnastics: Florida at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECN (284)

• Baseball: Roberto Clemente PBL final: Indios de Mayaguez vs. Criollos de Caguas (Game 6, if necessary), 5 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Pro lacrosse: NLL: Georgia at Rochester, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Illinois at Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College wrestling: Virginia Tech at North Carolina State, 6 p.m., ACCN (961)

• College gymnastics: Kentucky at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• High school boys basketball: CW Stessman Liberty Tournament third-place game: William Chrisman vs. Columbia Hickman, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• College wrestling: Iowa at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Kent State at Buffalo, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA: Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m., NHLN (276)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Michigan State at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College hockey: Michigan at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College gymnastics: Arkansas at LSU, 8 p.m., SECN (284)

• High school boys basketball: CW Stessman Liberty Tournament championship: Liberty vs. Staley, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• College hockey: Colorado College at Denver, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Winter sports: X Games Aspen 2022, 9:35 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Fresno State at Nevada, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: European PGA Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, 1 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF (27)