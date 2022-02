What's On Today sports TV/radio broadcasts schedule

The Examiner

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Pune/ATP Montpelier, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Futsal: Copa America: Uruguay vs. Chile, 7:45 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Futsal: Copa America: Paraguay vs. Peru, 9:45 a.m., FS2 (740)

• College football: National Signing Day Special, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Senior Bowl practice, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Futsal: Copa America: Colombia vs. Brazil, 11:45 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Tennis: ATP Montpelier, 12:30 p.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• College football: National Signing Day Special, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: SPFL: Glasgow Rangers at Glasgow Celtic, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Futsal: Copa America: Venezuela vs. Argentina, 1:45 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College football: Senior Bowl practice, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Florida at Missouri, 2 p.m., SECN (284)

• Winter Olympics: Curling: Mixed doubles: U.S. vs. Australia (taped), 5 p.m., USA (52)

• College basketball: Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: Edmonton at Washington, 6 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: Purdue at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Butler at Xavier, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• College basketball: Florida State at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN (961)

• Soccer: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier: Honduras at U.S., 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Memphis at New York, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Winter Olympics: Curling: Mixed doubles: U.S. vs. Italy (taped), 7:05 p.m., USA (52)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: Syracuse at North Carolina State, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Missouri State at Southern Illinois, 8 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College basketball: Wisconsin at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Dayton at VCU, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN (961)

• NHL: Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: Villanova at Marquette, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Winter Olympics: Skiing: Men’s downhill (taped), 9 p.m., USA (52)

• NBA: Denver at Utah, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s hockey: Canada vs. Switzerland (taped), 10:10 p.m., USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Curling: Mixed doubles: U.S. vs. Norway (taped), 12:30 a.m. (Thursday), USA (52)

• Tennis: ATP Pune/ATP Montpelier, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday), Tennis (277)

• Golf: Asian Tour PIF Saudi International, 2 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF (27)

• Winter Olympics: Curling: Mixed doubles: Italy vs. Switzerland (taped), 2 a.m. (Thursday), USA (52)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: Florida at Missouri, 2 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)

• Women’s college basketball: Oklahoma State at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• College basketball: Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 8 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)