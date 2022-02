What's On Today sports TV/radio broadcasts schedule

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Winter Olympics: Skiing: Women’s moguls, 4 a.m., USA (Comcast 52)

• Tennis: ATP Pune/ATP Montpelier, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Winter Olympics: Skiing: Men’s moguls, 5:45 a.m., USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s hockey: U.S. vs. Finland (taped), 7:10 a.m., USA (52)

• Futsal: Copa America: Venezuela vs. Bolivia, 7:45 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: DP World Tour Ras Al Khaimah Championship (taped), 8:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Winter Olympics: Curling: Mixed doubles: Canada vs. Norway (taped), 9:30 a.m., USA (52)

• Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup: AS Pirae at Al Jazira Club, 10:20 a.m., FS2 (740)

• College football: Senior Bowl practice, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Tennis: ATP Montpelier, 12:30 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Futsal: Copa America: Brazil vs. Uruguay, 1:45 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Senior Bowl practice, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• High school boys basketball: NIBC: Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.), 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• High school boys basketball: NIBC: La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: St. John’s at Georgetown, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: Louisville at Clemson, 5 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Women’s college basketball: Maryland at Michigan State, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Drexel at Delaware, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Florida State at North Carolina State, 5 p.m., ACCN (961)

• NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown (taped), 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Memphis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: North Carolina A&T at Winthrop, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Mississippi at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN (284)

• NBA: Phoenix at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Winter Olympics: Curling: Mixed doubles: Canada vs. Switzerland (taped), 6:35 p.m., USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Figure skating/skiing, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: UCLA at Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Iowa at Ohio State, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College football: East-West Shrine Bowl, 7 p.m., NFLN (180)

• Women’s college basketball: Penn State at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Marshall at Old Dominion, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ACCN (961)

• College basketball: Gonzaga at San Diego, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Oregon State at Utah, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Arkansas at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SECN (284)

• Winter Olympics: Curling: Mixed doubles: Italy vs. Norway (taped), 8:30 p.m., USA (52)

• Women’s college basketball: Stanford at UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Oregon at Colorado, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: San Francisco at BYU, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: USC at Arizona State, 10 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Hawaii at UC-Riverside, 10 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s hockey: Russia vs. Switzerland, 10:10 p.m., USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Curling: Mixed doubles: U.S. vs. Sweden, 12:30 a.m. (Friday), USA (52)

• Tennis: ATP Pune/ATP Montpelier, 1:30 a.m. (Friday), Tennis (277)

• Golf: Asian Tour PIF Saudi International, 2 a.m. (Friday), GOLF (27)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., WHB (810 AM)