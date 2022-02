What's On Today sports TV/radio broadcasts schedule

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Pune/ATP Montpelier, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Golf: Asian Tour PIF Saudi International, 5 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Golf: DP World Tour Ras Al Khaimah Championship (taped), 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s hockey: U.S. vs. Russia, 7:10 a.m., USA (52)

• College basketball: Connecticut at Villanova, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Illinois at Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: St. John’s at Butler, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Wake Forest at Florida State, 11 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Winter Olympics: Luge/biathlon/cross country skiing/skiing/ski jumping/speed skating, 10:30 a.m., USA (52)

• College basketball: Mercer at Chattanooga, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: Serie A: AC Milan at Inter Milan, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Tennessee at South Carolina, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Northwestern at Nebraska, noon, BTN (255)

• College basketball: Auburn at Georgia, noon, SECN (284)

• Winter Olympics: Speed skating/ski jumping/cross country skiing/luge, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Texas Tech at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Louisville at Syracuse, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: DePaul at Xavier, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Clemson at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College basketball: Dayton at Saint Louis, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: East Tennessee State at Wofford, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Michigan at Purdue, 1:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Senior Bowl, 1:30 p.m., NFLN (180)

• Golf: PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NHL: NHL All-Star Game, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 2 p.m., ACCN (961)

• College wrestling: Wisconsin at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Mississippi at Florida, 2:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• College basketball: Baylor at Kansas, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Missouri at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Winter Olympics: Curling, 3 p.m., USA (52)

• College basketball: Michigan State at Rutgers, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College gymnastics: Auburn at LSU, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: West Virginia at Oklahoma, 3 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: USC at Arizona, 4 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s hockey: U.S. vs. Russia (taped), 4 p.m., USA (52)

• College basketball: Miami (Fla.) at Virginia, 4 p.m., ACCN (961)

• College basketball: Duke at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: SMU at Wichita State, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Oregon State at Colorado, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Northern Iowa at Drake, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: UNLV at Utah State, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: LSU at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m., SECN (284)

• Boxing: PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard bouts, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ACCN (961)

• Winter Olympics: Figure skating/skiing/speed skating, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Kentucky at Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Central Florida at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College hockey: Wisconsin at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Kansas State at TCU, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: New Mexico at Air Force, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA: New York at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Cup Series Los Angeles Coliseum qualifying, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Mississippi State at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• College basketball: Oregon at Utah, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Gonzaga at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: UCLA at Arizona State, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Sacremento, 9 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College basketball: Cal State Bakersfield at Cal State Fullerton, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Loyola Marymount at St. Mary’s (Calif.), 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Winter Olympics: Snowboarding/freestyle skiing, 11 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Winter Olympics: Figure skating/skiing/speed skating, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), KSHB 41 (8)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: Connecticut at Villanova, 11 a.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• College basketball: Michigan at Purdue, 1:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• College basketball: Baylor at Kansas, 3 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: Missouri at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)

• NBA: New York at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: Kansas State at TCU, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: Asian Tour PIF Saudi International, 5 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: ATP Pune/ATP Montpelier finals, 6 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Women’s soccer: FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea, 6:30 a.m., CNBC (33)

• Winter Olympics: Various events, 6:30 a.m., USA (52)

• Golf: DP World Tour Ras Al Khaimah Championship (taped), 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s hockey: U.S. vs. Switzerland, 7:10 a.m., USA (52)

• Soccer: SPFL: Celtic FC at Motherwell FC, 7:30 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: SPFL: Heart of Midlothian FC at Rangers FC, 10 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup: Al Jazira at Al Hilal, 10:20 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Rodeo: PBR Ariat Invitational (taped), 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college basketball: Tennessee at Connecticut, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Track & field: Boston Grand Prix, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Women’s college basketball: Texas A&M at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Providence at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: Louisville at Syracuse, 11 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College wrestling: Nebraska at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: Tulane at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Miami (Fla.) at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ACCN (961)

• College basketball: Maryland at Ohio State, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college basketball: Florida at Georgia, noon, SECN (284)

• Winter Olympics: Ski jumping/cross country skiing/speed skating, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Women’s college basketball: Louisville at Syracuse, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Creighton at Marquette, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: Boston College at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Women’s college basketball: Illinois at Wisconsin, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Loyola-Chicago at Missouri State, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Notre Dame at Florida State, 1 p.m., ACCN (961)

• Golf: PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Cup Series Los Angeles Coliseum final qualifying, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NFL: Pro Bowl: AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12), ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: Alabama at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SECN (284)

• NBA: Brooklyn at Denver, 2:30 p.m., NBATV (273)

• Women’s college basketball: Baylor at Texas, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Washington at Stanford, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Nevada at San Diego State, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Clemson at Virginia, 3 p.m., ACCN (961)

• College basketball: Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Bowling: PBA U.S. Open, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s hockey: U.S. vs. Switzerland (taped), 4 p.m., USA (52)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum, 5 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NBA: Atlanta at Dallas, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Houston at Cincinnati, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Wake Forest at Duke, 5 p.m., ACCN (961)

• Women’s college basketball: Iowa at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Winter Olympics: Figure skating/Alpine skiing/freestyle skiing, 6 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Wyoming at Fresno State, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Rodeo: PBR Ariat Invitational (taped), 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Winter Olympics: Various events, 7:30 p.m., USA (52)

• NBA: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Clippers, 8 p.m., NBATV (273)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s hockey: Canada vs. Russia, 10:10 p.m., USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Figure skating/Alpine skiing/freestyle skiing, 1 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL: Pro Bowl: AFC vs. NFC, 2 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Women’s college basketball: Kansas vs. TCU, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Monday’s Television

• Women’s college basketball: Georgia Tech at North Carolina State, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Virginia at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Furman at East Tennessee State, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Winter Olympics: Various events, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

NBA: Golden State at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College basketball: Kansas at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Arizona at Arizona State, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Alabama A&M at Grambling State, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: Kansas at Texas, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)