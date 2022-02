What's On Today sports TV/radio broadcasts schedule

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Winter Olympics: Women’s/men’s speed skating, 5 a.m., USA (Comcast 52)

• Tennis: ATP Rotterdam/ATP Buenos Aires/ATP Dallas/WTA St. Petersburg, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s skeleton (taped), 7 a.m., USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s hockey quarterfinal (taped), 8:40 a.m., USA (52)

• Golf: European LPGA Magical Kenya Ladies Open (taped), 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s speed skating (taped), 9:30 a.m., USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s biathlon 7.5K (taped), 10:30 a.m., USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Men's ski jumping (large hill) (taped), 11:30 a.m., USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Speed skating/cross country skiing (taped), 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Winter Olympics: Women's curling: U.S. vs. China (taped), 1 p.m., USA (52)

• Golf: PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College lacrosse: Manhattan at Duke, 2 p.m., ACCN (961)

• Winter Olympics: Men's curling: Canada vs. Switzerland (taped), 4 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Winter Olympics: Hockey game of the day (taped), 4 p.m., USA (52)

• College lacrosse: Richmond at North Carolina, 4 p.m., ACCN (961)

• College gymnastics: LSU at Florida, 5 p.m., SECN (284)

• College hockey: Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Kent State at Akron, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Connecticut at Xavier, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College basketball: Wright State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College hockey: Nebraska-Omaha at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s basketball: Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Brown, 6 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College wrestling: North Carolina State at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ACCN (961)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s speed skating (taped), 6:30 p.m., USA (52)

• NBA: Denver at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBATV (273)

• College gymnastics: Georgia at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• Winter Olympics: Snowboarding/skeleton/Alpine skiing/speed skating, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Winter Olympics: Women's curling: Sweden vs. Canada, 7:05 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s biathlon 7.5K (taped), 7:30 p.m., USA (52)

• College basketball: St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Nevada at Utah State, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College wrestling: Ohio State at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Iona at Siena, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College gymnastics: Missouri at Auburn, 8 p.m., SECN (284)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s cross country skiing 15K (taped), 8:30 p.m., USA (52)

• College basketball: Fresno State at Colorado State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s basketball: Athletes Unlimited: Team Cloud vs. Team Hawkins, 8:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: UNLV at Boise State, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s hockey quarterfinal, 10:10 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s hockey: U.S. vs. Canada, 10:10 a.m., USA (52)

• Women’s rugby: Australian Indigenous All-Stars vs. New Zealand Maori, midnight (Saturday), FS2 (740)

• Winter Olympics: Snowboarding/skeleton/Alpine skiing/speed skating, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday), KSHB 41 (8)

• Winter Olympics: Women's curling: South Korea vs. Russia (taped), 12:30 a.m. (Saturday), USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s cross country skiing (4x5K relay), 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), USA (52)

• Golf: DP World Tour Ras Al Khaimah Classic, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF (27)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s biathlon 10K, 3 a.m. (Saturday), USA (52)

• Men’s rugby: Australian Indigenous All-Stars vs. New Zealand Maori, 3 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (740)