What's On Today sports TV/radio broadcasts schedule

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Winter Olympics: Figure skating: Ice dancing, 5 a.m., USA (52)

• Tennis: ATP Rotterdam/WTA St. Petersburg semifinals, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup third-place: Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly, 6:50 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s hockey: Russia vs. Czech Republic, 7 a.m., CNBC (33)

• Fishing: AFTCO Bassmaster Elite, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Serie A: Bologna at Lazio, 8 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Winter Olympics: Speed skating (team pursuit), 8:45 a.m., USA (52)

• Golf: European LPGA Magical Kenya Ladies Open (taped), 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Track & field: ATL: The Eastern Indoors, 9 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s skeleton, 9:45 a.m., USA (52)

• Women's college basketball: Navy at Army, 10 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup final: Chelsea vs. Palmeiras, 10:20 a.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Texas A&M at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Texas at Baylor, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Creighton at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s hockey: Switzerland vs. Denmark, 11 a.m., USA (52)

• College basketball: Arkansas at Alabama, 11 a.m., SECN (284)

• College lacrosse: Loyola (Md.) at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Norwich City, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College lacrosse: Holy Cross at Syracuse, 11:30 a.m., ACCN (961)

• College basketball: Oklahoma at Kansas, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Seton Hall at Villanova, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open, noon, GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Navy at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: ATP Rotterdam/ATP Buenos Aires/ATP Dallas semifinals, 12:30 p.m., Tennis (277)

• College basketball: Florida State at North Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Rutgers at Wisconsin, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Norway (taped), 1 p.m., USA (52)

• College wrestling: Maryland at Rutgers, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Davidson at Rhode Island, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Grambling State at Texas Southern, 1 p.m., NBATV (273)

• College basketball: South Carolina at Georgia, 1 p.m., SECN (284)

• Winter Olympics: Biathlon/speed skating/cross country skiing (taped), 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Miami (Fla.) at Wake Forest, 2 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: North Carolina State at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., ACCN (961)

• College basketball: Indiana at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Memphis at Houston, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: Citadel at VMI, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Florida at Kentucky, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Georgia Tech at Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Valparaiso at Missouri State, 3 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College basketball: Kansas State at Iowa State, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Marquette at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Grambling State at Texas Southern, 3:30 p.m., NBATV (273)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s curling: U.S. vs. Great Britain (taped), 4 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s hockey: U.S. vs. Canada (taped), 4 p.m., USA (52)

• College basketball: Duke at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACCN (961)

• College basketball: Fordham at Duquesne, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Ohio State at Michigan, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College hockey: Minnesota at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: SMU at East Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN (284)

• College basketball: DePaul at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: Toronto at Vancouver, 6 p.m., NHLN (276)

• College basketball: Notre Dame at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN (961)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s ski jumping, 6:30 p.m., USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Bobsled/skeleton/Alpine skiing/figure skating, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MMA: UCF 271 Prelims: Undercard bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Mississippi State at LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College basketball: South Florida at Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Tennis: ATP Dallas semifinals, 7 p.m., Tennis (277)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Canada, 7:05 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s cross country skiing (taped), 7:15 p.m., USA (52)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: Penn State at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Mississippi at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SECN (284)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s skiing-slopestyle, 8 p.m., USA (52)

• College basketball: UCLA at USC, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: St. Mary’s (Calif.) at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Arizona State at Washington, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: BYU at Pepperdine, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s skiing (downhill), 10 p.m., USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s hockey: Slovakia vs. Latvia, 10:10 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Winter Olympics: Alpine skiing/freestyle skiing/ski jumping/speed skating, 10:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s curling: Sweden vs. Norway (taped), 10:30 p.m., USA (52)

• College basketball: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 11 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s mono-bob (taped), midnight (Sunday), USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Bobsled/skeleton/Alpine skiing/figure skating (taped), 1 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s cross country skiing, 1 a.m. (Sunday), USA (52)

• Golf: DP World Tour Ras Al Khaimah Classic, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF (27)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: Oklahoma at Kansas, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: Memphis at Houston, 2:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• College basketball: Kansas State at Iowa State, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Women’s college basketball: Kansas State at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• College basketball: Mississippi at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Winter Olympics: Men’s hockey: Finland vs. Sweden, 3:40 a.m., USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Speed skating, 5 a.m., USA (52)

• Women’s soccer: FASL: Manchester United at Manchester City, 6:30 a.m., CNBC (33)

• Winter Olympics: Speed skating/freestyle skiing/cross country skiing, 7 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Fishing: AFTCO Bassmaster Elite, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s hockey: U.S. vs. Germany, 7:10 a.m., USA (52)

• Tennis: ATP Rotterdam/WTA St. Petersburg finals, 7:30 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Golf: European LPGA Magical Kenya Ladies Open, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s curling: U.S. vs. Sweden (taped), 9:30 a.m., USA (52)

• Rodeo: PBR Express Ranches Invitational, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Connecticut at St. John’s, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Women's college basketball: South Carolina at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women's college basketball: Xavier at Providence, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Women's college basketball: Clemson at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College wrestling: Illinois at Nebraska, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Women's college basketball: VCU at Dayton, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women's college basketball: Duquesne at Massachusetts, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women's college basketball: Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN (284)

• Women's college basketball: Florida State at Miami, 11 a.m., ACCN (961)

• Basketball: FIBA Intercontinental Cup final, 11:55 a.m., NBATV (273)

• College basketball: Maryland at Purdue, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open, noon, GOLF (27)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s biathlon 12.5K (taped), 12:30 p.m., USA (52)

• NBA: Atlanta at Boston, 1 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Women's college basketball: Notre Dame at Louisville, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women's college basketball: Central Florida at South Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Nebraska at Iowa, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women's college basketball: North Carolina State at Duke, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• College basketball: Northwestern at Illinois, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: UAB at Old Dominion, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Tennis: ATP Buenos Aires/ATP Dallas finals, 1 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Women's college basketball: Kentucky at Alabama, 1 p.m., SECN (284)

• Women's college basketball: Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., ACCN (961)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s skiing (aerials), 1:15 p.m., USA (52)

• Women's college basketball: Connecticut at Marquette, 1:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s curling: U.S. vs. China (taped), 2 p.m., USA (52)

• College basketball: Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Colorado State at Boise State, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College gymnastics: Illinois at Michigan State, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women's college basketball: Mississippi at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SECN (284)

• Women's college basketball: Virginia at Wake Forest, 3 p.m., ACCN (961)

• Winter Olympics: Men’s hockey: U.S. vs. Germany (taped), 4 p.m., USA (52)

• NFL: Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati, 5 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College gymnastics: Penn State at Michigan, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Michigan at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ACCN (961)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s speed skating (taped), 6:30 p.m., USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Figure skating (ice dancing), 7:15 p.m., USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Figure skating (dance)/bobsled, etc., 9:45 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s hockey semifinal, 10:10 p.m., USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Men's snowboarding (big air), 12:30 a.m. (Monday), USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s curling: U.S. vs. South Korea (taped), 2 a.m. (Monday), USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Figure skating (dance)/bobsled, etc., 2:15 a.m. (Monday), KSHB 41 (8)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• NBA: Atlanta at Boston, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NFL: Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati, 5 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: WTA Dubai/ATP Doha/ATP Marseille/ATP Rio de Janeiro/ATP Delray Beach, 4 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Winter Olympics: Women’s skiing (aerials finals), 5 a.m., USA (52)

• Winter Olympics: Various events, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: West Virginia at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: North Carolina Central at Coppin State, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at New York, 6:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Winter Olympics: Various events, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Oklahoma State at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: Maryland at Iowa, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Georgetown at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Washington at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: West Virginia at Kansas State, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College basketball: Oklahoma State at Kansas, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)