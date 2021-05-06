Prep tennis roundup: Chrisman tunes up for district with win

The Examiner staff

The William Chrisman boys tennis team bounced back from a loss to rival Truman with a win in its regular season finale.

And the win was against the team it will meet in its Class 2 District 8 first round match on Monday: Winnetonka.

The Bears swept singles to down the Griffins 8-1 Wednesday at Santa Fe Trail Park.

“Today's match is one of those quirky things that happen in sports sometimes. We literally play Winnetonka again in our first round of team district play next Monday right here back at Santa Fe Trail Park, so we shortened the format to a single set with advantages and both teams were cool knowing the ultimate outcome would be decided next Monday," Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said.

Jordan Twenter, Cam Dickerson, David Keltner and Zavier Jackson all recorded 6-0 wins, while Nino Florido won 6-1 and Hunter Butt 6-3.

Twenter and Florido won 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Keltner and Jackson won 6-0 at No. 3.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 8, GRAIN VALLEY 1: Grain Valley could manage just one win in a loss to Suburban Big Eight power Lee’s Summit West.

The Eagles nearly had two more wins but Carter Compton lost a 7-2 tiebreaker to fall 9-8 in No. 3 singles and Collin Smith lost a 7-4 tiebreaker for a 9-8 loss at No. 5.

“Good match for us to play,” Eagles coach Randy Draper said.

Smith and Dalton Neale claimed the Eagles’ lone win, 9-7, at No. 3 doubles.

PARK HILL 8, BLUE SPRINGS 1: Blue Springs could manage just one win in a Suburban Big Eight loss to Park Hill Tuesday.

Isaac Schnakenberg claimed an 11-9 win at No. 4 singles. Ethan Vu went to a tiebreaker in his No. 5 match but lost 7-2 for an 11-10 loss.