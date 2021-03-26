The Examiner

WHAT'S HAPPENING | SPORTS BULLETIN BOARD

Items for What’s Happening must be received by noon Thursday before publication on Saturday. Send information to Karl Zinke at karl.zinke@examiner.net. Please include the sport the announcement should be listed under. Dates are subject to change. Examiner is not responsible for tryouts. Please contact people listed for detailed information. The Examiner reserves the right to edit for length and content and remove any listings.

Baseball

• Avila University Winter Baseball Camp – Avila University Head Coach, Daryl Cronk hosting a four-week baseball camp in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy starting April 11. Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running. Space is limited. Registration is underway and parents can save up to $30 through April 11. Enter code SPRING30 during checkout to apply the discount. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com, call 866-622-4487 or send email to cody@usbaseballacademy.com.

Golf

• The 2021 Drumm Farm Golf Club Ladies’ 18 Hole Golf League begins with a general meeting on Tuesday, April 13 at 9 a.m. at Drumm Farm Golf Club, 15400 E. 34th St., Independence. Registration fee is $32, and a required GHIN fee of $37.75, includes tax. League golf rate for non-Great Life members is $37.75 including tax, per week played, which includes green fees and cart. Play begins Tuesday, April 20, at 8 a.m. and continues weekly on Tuesdays through Oct. 12. For further information and registration forms, call 816-350-9900 or visit the Drumm Farm website at drummfarmgolf.com and click on “Leagues.”