Former Mavericks coach, player Dickson named hockey director for Cable Dahmer Arena

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

John-Scott Dickson, a former player and coach for the Kansas City Mavericks, is the new hockey director for Cable Dahmer Arena's Independence Community Ice.

Dickson will also direct the youth teams that call Cable Dahmer home.

"John-Scott brings a wealth of experience in coaching and leadership to the rink," Cable Dahmer Arena general manager Larry Hovick said in a press release. "John-Scott has been a big part of keeping our ice rink moving forward during the pandemic.

"His attitude and his skills as a player and coach have attracted young men and women to become involved in hockey. I am really happy we have been able to bring John-Scott on board as part of our full-time Independence Community Ice staff.”

Dickson is serving as the hockey director for the Jr. Mavs organization in Independence, and will make decisions for the youth teams. He will serve as the director for the AA travel program, which is the highest level of youth hockey in Kansas City.

Dickson will also help coach all three teams that compete at the AA level.

Dickson, after an eight-year ECHL playing career with the Mavericks, Idaho Steelheads, Atlanta Gladiators and Alaska Aces, was fired as the Mavericks’ head coach during his fourth season in January 2020 before the pandemic shortened that season.

He compiled a 121-113-14-11 record and led the Mavericks to the playoffs once in his three-plus seasons at the helm. He had 75 goals and 79 assists in 220 games for the Mavericks before becoming an assistant coach for one season and then head coach prior to the 2016-17 season.